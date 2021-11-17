A large raised decking area looks out over the lawn and countryside, and there is a sizeable workshop with the garage, that carries planning permission for conversion to a dwelling, if desired.

Within the beautifully presented home, the accent is on space. From the hallway, a spiral cast iron staircase leads to a galleried landing.

A garden room has stunning views, and two sets of double-glazed French doors, while the decorative lounge, with arch windows and solid oak flooring, has a brick fireplace with marble hearth and electric fire.

The well equipped, open plan kitchen has fitted units with granite work surfaces, and quality integral appliances. A dining area adjoins the kitchen and in turn, leads to the utility room and ground floor w.c..

One of two large double bedrooms is on the ground floor, and has a walk-in wardrobe. The bathroom is luxurious with a sunken corner bath and a wet-room style shower.

From the galleried first floor landing is the second bedroom that has fitted wardrobes and furniture, with access to the attic.

The garage with workshop is a huge, multi-purpose, heated facility with remote controlled door.

This property on Hawthorne Close, Brandy Carr Road, LLWakefield, is priced £600,000, and will be sold by the method of best and final offers, to be submitted no later than 12 noon on 14/01/2022.

Call Simon Blyth estate agents on 01226 731730 for details.

