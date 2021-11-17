A large carp pond with waterfall is a feature of the extensive garden.

Look at this amazing home and grounds for sale near Wakefield

This impressive home has substantial grounds with particularly lovely gardens that include a large carp pond, a seating area and small orchard, surrounded by fields.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 3:25 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 3:26 pm

A large raised decking area looks out over the lawn and countryside, and there is a sizeable workshop with the garage, that carries planning permission for conversion to a dwelling, if desired.

Within the beautifully presented home, the accent is on space. From the hallway, a spiral cast iron staircase leads to a galleried landing.

A garden room has stunning views, and two sets of double-glazed French doors, while the decorative lounge, with arch windows and solid oak flooring, has a brick fireplace with marble hearth and electric fire.

The well equipped, open plan kitchen has fitted units with granite work surfaces, and quality integral appliances. A dining area adjoins the kitchen and in turn, leads to the utility room and ground floor w.c..

One of two large double bedrooms is on the ground floor, and has a walk-in wardrobe. The bathroom is luxurious with a sunken corner bath and a wet-room style shower.

From the galleried first floor landing is the second bedroom that has fitted wardrobes and furniture, with access to the attic.

The garage with workshop is a huge, multi-purpose, heated facility with remote controlled door.

This property on Hawthorne Close, Brandy Carr Road, LLWakefield, is priced £600,000, and will be sold by the method of best and final offers, to be submitted no later than 12 noon on 14/01/2022.

Call Simon Blyth estate agents on 01226 731730 for details.

More property: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-tour-around-high-spec-home-for-sale-in-choice-location-near-wakefield-3451309

1. Space and style

The open plan kitchen with flow-through dining area

Photo Sales

2. A garden room with views

The spacious conservatory, or garden room, that looks out over the garden and surrounding countryside.

Photo Sales

3. A seating area and vantage point

A decked terrace provides ample space for entertaining and shows off the great scenery.

Photo Sales

4. A feature spiral staircase

The hallway with the stairs that lead to a galleried landing.

Photo Sales
Wakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2