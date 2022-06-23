Look inside this modern home that has great equestrian facilities

Within the village location of Cridling Stubbs, Manor Grange Cottage has an open plan kitchen with dining space, a large living room and flexible use office, with a hallway, utility and ground floor WC.The ground floor has air source under-floor heating to all rooms.
In the kitchen are high gloss units with quartz work surfaces, and appliances that include a fridge freezer, electric oven, microwave, dish washer and a four-ring electric hob with extractor hood.
With views over the front garden, the dining area has seating space and a breakfast bar island.
A garden vista can also be enjoyed from the living room, that has sliding doors through to the garden and a patio.
All three first floor bedrooms are spacious: the main one having an en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes. Its windows overlook the front garden and across to the barn, paddocks and neighbouring stables.
The main house bathroom suite includes a P-shape bath, mains feed shower, and a wash basin set within a vanity unit.
There is ample parking space on the private driveway that leads to the paddocks and stables, the latter housed within a large barn that also has a lockable tack room.
Lawned gardens with pathways and fenced boundaries also feature Indian sand stone paving and areas of patio seating.
Manor Grange Cottage is for sale priced £650,000, with Logic Real Estate. Call 01977 806666 for details.
