Look inside this modern home that has great equestrian facilities

Within the village location of Cridling Stubbs, Manor Grange Cottage has an open plan kitchen with dining space, a large living room and flexible use office, with a hallway, utility and ground floor WC.The ground floor has air source under-floor heating to all rooms.

In the kitchen are high gloss units with quartz work surfaces, and appliances that include a fridge freezer, electric oven, microwave, dish washer and a four-ring electric hob with extractor hood.

With views over the front garden, the dining area has seating space and a breakfast bar island.

A garden vista can also be enjoyed from the living room, that has sliding doors through to the garden and a patio.

All three first floor bedrooms are spacious: the main one having an en suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes. Its windows overlook the front garden and across to the barn, paddocks and neighbouring stables.

The main house bathroom suite includes a P-shape bath, mains feed shower, and a wash basin set within a vanity unit.

There is ample parking space on the private driveway that leads to the paddocks and stables, the latter housed within a large barn that also has a lockable tack room.

Lawned gardens with pathways and fenced boundaries also feature Indian sand stone paving and areas of patio seating.

Manor Grange Cottage is for sale priced £650,000, with Logic Real Estate. Call 01977 806666 for details.

MORE PROPERTY: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-facilities-with-this-ps1m-home-for-sale-near-wakefield-3739974

1. A modern dining kitchen The kitchen has a central island with breakfast bar. Photo Sales

2. An open plan arrangement There is plenty of space for dining table and chairs in the kitchen area. Photo Sales

3. A well-lit lounge The comfortable lounge has doors leading outside. Photo Sales

4. Stylish bedrooms One of the property's three bedrooms. Photo Sales