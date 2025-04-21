Grade ll-listed Womersley Hall, that dates back to around 1703, sits within rolling parkland, on the southern edge of the pretty village of Womersley.

It was once part of a larger estate of 4,688 acres, that was sold at auction in 1930.

During World War II, the army occupied parts of the house, and a building ​added for ​further accommodation​ later became the apple store.

In 1979, Womersley Foods, a gourmet brand, was launched from the Hall by the Parsons family, who used the apple store, and their own homegrown herbs and fruits to produce their merchandise.

The Hall has impressive symmetrical Georgian architecture, and inside, period details blend easily with contemporary comforts. Original features are carefully preserved along with the character of the home.

​A grand front door opens to a reception​ and dining ​hall with four pillars, that serves as the heart of the home​.

The drawing room ceiling ​is panelled, with ornate cornices and friezes​, and four fluted Corinthian columns​. A white marble chimney piece with sienna pilasters ​is a central feature. ​Tall sash windows and a large bay window, all with working shutters, ​allow light to flood in.

​A peaceful, bay-fronted morning room ​has French doors ​that open to the grounds.

​One of the home’s two kitchens ​is wood-panelled, with a central island and ample ​dining space​.

The staircase hall​ with gallery landing has a carved Cuban mahogany staircase with intricate timber balusters, ​and 13 matching Cuban mahogany doors.

A spectacular stained-glass window​ featuring ​the Fairfax coat of arms ​is ​thought to be 17th Century​, and largely if not entirely by Henry Gyles, virtuoso and glass painter of York.

​From the first-floor landing are four en suite bedrooms, two with walk-in wardrobes, along with six further bedrooms, two of which are attic rooms.

Three more bathrooms are at this level, and there is scope for development in the attic area.

Additional rooms from the hall include a stately library with original bookcase cabinets believed to be the work of Robert Adam.

A billiard room with lantern ceiling has access to the walled garden, then there is a secondary kitchen and dining area, with curved door arches and windows.

A further sitting room, a well-appointed study, and a boot room complete the accommodation.

​Further to the main house, there are the following self-contained buildings included in the sale: ​a three-bed Butler’s Apartment, ​a two-bed Stable Apartment, ​two-bed Wilson’s Cottage and The Old Post Office House​ with three bedrooms​, two-bed Gardener's Cottage, and the Fig and Olive Coffee Shop​. All are rented out on an AST, bar the coffee shop that is let on tenancy outside of​ the Landlord ​and Tenant Act.

There is garaging, and further outbuildings.

A​nother building has change of use PP for a commercial space and is unlet.

The grounds​ are just as impressive as the Hall itself, ​with walled gardens, sweeping parkland, agricultural land and carefully preserved details​.

An immaculate formal walled garden lies to the east of the Hall, where ​there is also a garden store​, a large greenhouse​, an old potting shed and a dovecote.

Most of the land is south of the Hall, where lawned gardens and a ha-ha give way to parkland​, and specimen trees including beech, cedar, lime, walnut and horse chestnut.

There are interspersed areas of woodland ​and around 13 acres of arable land​, farmed in partnership with a neighbour. The parkland is let under a grazing licence, and the total acreage of the Estate is circa 38 acres.

​​Womersley Park, Womersley, Doncaster, North Yorkshire, DN6 9BH, is for sale at £5,000,000, with Strutt and Parker, Harrogate, tel. 01423 561274.

Sales particulars are available on request.

