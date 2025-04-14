Inside this amazing home with luxury bedroom en suite linked to swimming pool

Standing within lovely private grounds, the four-bedroom property also has a modern kitchen with a fitted-out utility, a large conservatory and a garden that's great for entertaining, with its own stream, and patio seating and dining areas.
With high spec fixtures and fittings throughout the interior, the house has a front entrance porch, then hallway, w.c., living room, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility, boiler room, the swimming pool and shower room.
Above, four double bedrooms include a main room with a walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with steps down to the swimming pool.
A block-paved driveway and double garage are front of house, while to the rear are landscaped gardens.
The bay-fronted lounge has a multi-fuel log burner with a slate hearth, and there are UPVC patio doors to the rear in the dining room.
Within the kitchen, with fitted units and granite worktops, is a range cooker, a five-ring hob, integrated microwave, dishwasher, fridge, and extractor.
The first-floor landing has a loft hatch, and leads to all four bedrooms, three with built-wardrobes, and one with a deluxe en suite that overlooks and has access to the pool.
A fully tiled family bathroom has both bath and shower.
From the impressive indoor pool are patio doors to the garden, with spotlights, pool lights, a skylight and three windows, then the shower room with w.c..
Along with the double garage, there’s an outhouse, and an electric charging port.
The property has owned solar panels that generate income of £2,000 a year.
This home in Thorntree Close, Darrington, Pontefract, is for sale at £750,000, with William H Brown, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791406.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-landmark-village-property-with-magnificent-open-plan-living-kitchen-5065670
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-all-round-fabulous-property-with-stunning-views-5064764