Inside this amazing home with luxury bedroom en suite linked to swimming pool

Standing within lovely private grounds, the four-bedroom property also has a modern kitchen with a fitted-out utility, a large conservatory and a garden that's great for entertaining, with its own stream, and patio seating and dining areas.

​With high spec fixtures and fittings throughout​ the interior, the house has a front entrance porch,​ then hallway, ​w.c., living room, dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility, boiler​ room, ​the swimming pool and shower room​.

​Above, four double bedrooms​ include a main room with a walk​-in wardrobe and​ luxury ensuite w​ith steps down to the swimming pool. ​

A block​-paved driveway and double garage​ are front of house, while to the rear ​are landscape​d gardens.

​The bay-fronted lounge has a multi-fuel log burner with a slate hearth, ​and there are UPVC patio doors to the rear​ in the dining room.

​Within the kitchen, with fitted units and granite worktops, is a range cooker, a five-ring hob, integrated microwave, dishwasher, fridge, and extractor.

The first-floor landing has a loft hatch, and leads to all four bedrooms, three with built-wardrobes, and one with a deluxe en suite that overlooks and has access to the pool.

​A fully tiled family bathroom has both bath and shower.

​From the impressive indoor pool are patio doors to the garden, with spotlights, pool lights, a skylight and three windows, then the shower room with w.c..

​Along with the double garage, there’s an outhouse, and an electric charging port.

​The property has owned solar panels ​that generate income of £2,000 a year​.

​This home in Thorntree Close, Darrington, Pontefract​, is for sale at £750,000, with William H Brown, Pontefract, tel. 01977 791406​.

