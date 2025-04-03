Inside this landmark village property with magnificent open plan living kitchen

Milford House is a signature property within the village, surrounded by green belt land and open countryside.

With private lawned gardens and a lovely terrace, it even has an outdoor swimming pool that is currently unused but could be restored if so desired.

The hub of the ground floor is the living kitchen, with three open-plan rooms positioned around two sets of bi-folding rear doors.

In th kitchen are bespoke oak cabinets, granite, oak and marble worktops, and large stone flags.

Built-in appliances include a triple range oven and dishwasher.

The diner and snug are an integral part of the arrangement.

To the original part of the property, there are four reception rooms as well as a study, utility room, hallway and staircase leading up.

Three versatile reception rooms have deep skirting boards and high ceilings.

Above, there are five double bedrooms and a newly-refurbished house bathroom.

The main bedroom links to a former en suite with dressing room, which could be easily reinstated.

Bedroom two has an attached room that is equipped for an en suite bathroom.

Adjoining the house is an annexe with a ground floor gym and w.c., and a self-contained apartment with a large kitchen and living area, and an en suite bedroom.

With private lawned gardens is a west-facing terrace with split-level patio - ideal for entertaining.

A paddock of half an acre is available by separate negotiation.

Electronic sliding gates cover the front entrance, and there is private parking.

Milford House, High Street, South Milford, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Stephensons Estate Agents, Selby, tel. 01757 706707.

1 . Milford House, High Street, South Milford The stunning rear aspect of the property. Photo: Stephensons Estate Agents, Selby Photo Sales

2 . Milford House, High Street, South Milford The hallway with staircase leads in to the house and its impressive rooms. Photo: Stephensons Estate Agents, Selby Photo Sales

3 . Milford House, High Street, South Milford A large, bright and current kitchen with central island. Photo: Stephensons Estate Agents, Selby Photo Sales