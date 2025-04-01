This detached home has undergone meticulous renovation - take a look

Described by the agents as a "perfect family home", it is bright and roomy inside, with a lovely garden and a stunning outdoor kitchen - ideal for the summer months.
You enter the home through a spacious foyer that leads to three large reception rooms, perfect for families or for entertaining guests. An expansive living area floods with natural light.
At the heart of the home is a well-appointed, open plan kitchen, that flows through to the dining area, and again, is perfect for social gatherings.
With a full range of modern fitted units, the kitchen has a breakfast bar, and a large central island. Bi-fold doors open to outside, and allow natural light to pour in, along with skylight windows.
On the first floor are all four bedrooms: the main bedroom has a stylish en suite bathroom and its own dressing room, with plenty of storage space.
The remaining three bedrooms are all of a good size, and are of flexible use. One is currently a home office.
An integral garage provides additional storage options.
The garden has a well equipped outdoor kitchen, and a south facing patio, complete with a pizza oven and barbecue area, all ready for al fresco dining and a social summer spending time outside with family and friends.
Within extensive gated grounds, the landscaped gardens offer both privacy and relaxation.
The driveway has parking space for several vehicles.
This home in the sought after residential area of Hillcrest Avenue, Castleford, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £625,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.
