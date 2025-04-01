This detached home has undergone meticulous renovation - take a look

Described by the agents as a "perfect family home", it is bright and roomy inside, with a lovely garden and a stunning outdoor kitchen - ideal for the summer months.

You enter the home through a spacious foyer that leads to three large reception rooms, perfect for families or for entertaining guests. An expansive living area floods with natural light.

​At the heart of the home ​is a well-appointed, open plan kitchen, ​that flows through to the dining area,​ and again, is perfect for social gatherings.

With a full range of modern fitted units, the kitchen has a breakfast bar, and a large central island. Bi-fold doors open to outside, and allow natural light to pour in, along with skylight windows.

On the first floor are all four bedrooms: the ma​in bedroom ​has a stylish en suite bathroom an​d​ its own dressing room, with plenty of storage space​.

​The remaining three bedrooms are​ all of a good size, and are of flexible use. One is currently a home office.

An integral garage​ provides additional storage options.

​The garden has a well equipped outdoor kitchen, ​and a south facing patio, complete with a pizza oven and​ barbecue area, ​all ready for al fresco dining and ​a social summer spending time outside with family and friends.

​Within ​extensive gated grounds, the landscaped gardens​ offer ​both privacy and relaxation.

The driveway has parking space for several vehicles.

​This home in the sought after residential area of Hillcrest Avenue, Castleford, West Yorkshire​, is currently for sale at a price of £625,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

1 . Hillcrest Avenue, Castleford, West Yorkshire​ The outdoor kitchen is ideal for entertaining in the summer months. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Hillcrest Avenue, Castleford, West Yorkshire​ An overview of the front aspect of the Castleford home for sale. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Hillcrest Avenue, Castleford, West Yorkshire​ A sleek and modern kitchen, with breakfast bar. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract Photo Sales