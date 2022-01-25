Peek inside this Listed converted mill, for sale near Wakefield

The Bretton Mill conversion is within a lovely, green location

Within a highly regarded gated community, it forms part of a Grade II listed mill conversion situated between Wakefield and Barnsley.

With stone mullion windows and LPG gas central heating that includes under floor heating to the lower ground floor, the interior comprises a reception hall, a dual aspect living room and guest w.c., then to the lower ground floor is a bright and airy dining kitchen with a separate utility room.

The first floor holds three double bedrooms and the modern family bathroom, with the second floor landing as a useful dressing area. This leads to the main bedroom with en suite shower room.

There is a private, Yorkshire stone walled garden, and a shared courtyard with off street parking and two garages.

The Bretton Mill conversion is hidden away, close to the Sculpture Park, off the West Bretton to Haigh road. It stands in a prime location between Wakefield and Barnsley, and, being close to Junction 38 of the M1, is within easy commuting distance of both Leeds and Sheffield.

Bretton Mill, Huddersfield Road, Haigh S75 4BX is for sale priced £500,000, with Richard Kendall estate agent. Call 01924 266555 for details.

Style and space within the open plan kitchen and dining area.

A bright yet cosy sitting room with feature stone wall.