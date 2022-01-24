This high spec, modern and highly individual home has a great amount of adaptable space.

Three double bedrooms, all with en suites, are off the entrance hall on the ground floor, with fitted wardrobes to the master bedroom.

The lower ground floor with the integral double garage, lobby or office, a utility and w.c., also has a fourth bedroom that could equally be used as a sitting room, cinema or play room.

A stunning open plan kitchen with a light and bright living area is on the first floor. The kitchen is fitted with extensive in-toto German units, with multiple integrated appliances.

Bi-folding doors open to a wrap-around balcony, ideal for entertaining, from where you can look over surrounding roof tops to countryside.

A gated path with steps leads to the front door of the house, while an electric controlled sliding gate to the rear admits vehicles and opens to a fully enclosed, block paved garden. CCTV is fitted to the property.

With a full range of services and facilities on the doorstep, within Wakefield, this home is also in close proximity to a number of schools, and has excellent transport links, with the M1 and M62 motorways easily accessible, along with Wakefield Westgate train station.

This home on Kilby Street, St Johns, Wakefield, is priced at £595,000 and is for sale with Hodsons estate agents.

Call 01924 200544 for further information.

1. Hallway and staircase The staircase with glass balustrade is a feature in itself within the building. Photo Sales

2. Open plan living Contemporary style with clean lines feature at every level of the property. Photo Sales

3. Light, spacious and modern Light floods in to this open living area through the many windows. Photo Sales

4. The high spec kitchen Fitted units and appliances line the walls of the stylish kitchen. Photo Sales