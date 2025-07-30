Revealed: The 10 neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the lowest property sales

Now, here are the 10 areas with the lowest, thanks to data from Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue who have created their Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Wakefield based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.
Here are the 10 areas with the lowest sales.
And, just in case you missed it, here are the highest: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/revealed-the-most-popular-areas-of-wakefield-to-buy-a-house-5246799
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.