Revealed: The 10 neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the lowest property sales

By Leanne Clarke
Published 30th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Yesterday we revealed the top 10 neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the highest property sales.

Now, here are the 10 areas with the lowest, thanks to data from Online Marketing Surgery and UPVC home renovation company Spray Vue who have created their Popular Property Report, which ranks neighbourhoods in Wakefield based on the amount of property sales year ending September 2024.

Here are the 10 areas with the lowest sales.

Eastmoor had 39 house sales.

1. Eastmoor

Eastmoor had 39 house sales.

Pontefract South East had 41 house sales.

2. Pontefract South East

Pontefract South East had 41 house sales.

Crofton had 45 house sales.

3. Crofton

Crofton had 45 house sales.

Moorthorpe had 48 house sales.

4. Moorthorpe

Moorthorpe had 48 house sales.

