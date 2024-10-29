RSPCA seeks nature nurturers across Wakefield to become Wildlife Friends volunteers

The RSPCA wants nature lovers across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to embrace the call of the autumn and sign up to be a Wildlife Friend.

The RSPCA is asking wildlife fans to don their boots and gardening gloves and have a go at some of the fantastic tasks their volunteering department have devised – so people can play their part in a one million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

The RSPCA’s ‘Wildlife Friends’ aim to make a difference for the nation's wildlife by helping to create habitats and environments where wildlife can thrive and be safe from harm, and promote ways people can help the animals in their neighbourhood.

Among the tasks they have been working on include spring cleaning bird feeders, leaving food out for hedgehogs and even larger projects such as building bug hotels and planting wildlife-friendly plants to support local ecosystems.

RSPCA’s head of volunteering, Brian Reeves, said: “We all share our neighbourhoods with wonderful wildlife and we need to protect them. By becoming an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, animal lovers can join with their community to make a safe space for the animals who share our world.

“The RSPCA’s Wildlife Friends volunteering scheme is great for anyone who can spare a few minutes, or a couple of hours, to create a better and kinder world for every animal.

“By getting involved, people can help make their communities safer for wildlife. Small tasks like these all make a huge difference for wild animals and their welfare. We had a great response last year and we want more people to pitch in again as we aim to create a one million strong movement for animal welfare, during our 200th year.”

Last year around 2,000 people signed up for the charity’s Wildlife Friends scheme as part of the Big Help Out, a nationwide volunteering initiative which marked the King’s Coronation.

This year 1,950 volunteers have already taken part since Wildlife Friends was relaunched again in the spring.

This season, tasks include cleaning bird feeders ready for the winter, creating a mini compost heap and helping hedgehogs get ready for hibernation.

To find out more, visit: https://volunteer.rspca.org.uk/opportunities/44360-rspca-wildlife-friends-england-wales