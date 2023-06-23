See inside this inviting home with open-plan living kitchen and stunning garden

This village home is split across three levels and offers a versatile interior with attractive gardens.

Electric double gates open to a driveway with parking, a split lawned garden, and an integrated double garage.

A front porch leads in to the hallway with a split-level staircase, and double doors to the kitchen. There's also a cloakroom and w.c..

The open-plan dining kitchen includes a breakfast bar with electric induction hob, a built-in oven and microwave, a wine rack and glass display cupboards.

Double doors open from the family area to a garden patio, and a concealed utility room has garden access.

Also at ground level is the spacious main bedroom suite, with walk-in dressing room and mirrored wardrobes.

Views over open fields are a bonus in the first floor lounge, that has a stone fireplace and modern gas fire. French doors open to decking.

A high-spec family bathroom includes a corner shower cubicle, and a built in bathtub, with a wall-mounted floating basin and modern w.c..

One of two front-facing double bedrooms is currently used as a home office.

On the lower ground floor is a large, flexible room presently in use as a professional home gym.

This floor has potential as a self-contained living space, with both a bathroom, and a utility room.

The private, lawned garden has a large wooden decked area, with another paved patio. The lawn stretches to a boundary with open fields leading to wood walks.

A cherished apple tree in the garden is believed to be the last remaining of what was once the Darrington orchard. There's also a mature vegetable plot.

Linleys, Valley Road, Darrington, is for sale at £600,000 with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

