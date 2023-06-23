News you can trust since 1852
Electric gates give entry to the property in the village of Darrington.
Electric gates give entry to the property in the village of Darrington.

See inside this inviting home with open-plan living kitchen and stunning garden

This village home is split across three levels and offers a versatile interior with attractive gardens.
By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

Electric double gates open to a driveway with parking, a split lawned garden, and an integrated double garage.

A front porch leads in to the hallway with a split-level staircase, and double doors to the kitchen. There's also a cloakroom and w.c..

The open-plan dining kitchen includes a breakfast bar with electric induction hob, a built-in oven and microwave, a wine rack and glass display cupboards.

Double doors open from the family area to a garden patio, and a concealed utility room has garden access.

Also at ground level is the spacious main bedroom suite, with walk-in dressing room and mirrored wardrobes.

Views over open fields are a bonus in the first floor lounge, that has a stone fireplace and modern gas fire. French doors open to decking.

A high-spec family bathroom includes a corner shower cubicle, and a built in bathtub, with a wall-mounted floating basin and modern w.c..

One of two front-facing double bedrooms is currently used as a home office.

On the lower ground floor is a large, flexible room presently in use as a professional home gym.

This floor has potential as a self-contained living space, with both a bathroom, and a utility room.

The private, lawned garden has a large wooden decked area, with another paved patio. The lawn stretches to a boundary with open fields leading to wood walks.

A cherished apple tree in the garden is believed to be the last remaining of what was once the Darrington orchard. There's also a mature vegetable plot.

Linleys, Valley Road, Darrington, is for sale at £600,000 with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

A rear view of the property with its lawned garden and raised area of decking.

1. Linleys, Valley Road, Darrington

A rear view of the property with its lawned garden and raised area of decking.

The open plan living and dining kitchen, with doors out to the garden.

2. Linleys, Valley Road, Darrington

The open plan living and dining kitchen, with doors out to the garden.

The spacious lounge with feature fireplace.

3. Linleys, Valley Road, Darrington

The spacious lounge with feature fireplace.

The kitchen has plenty of space for a dining table and chairs.

4. Linleys, Valley Road, Darrington

The kitchen has plenty of space for a dining table and chairs.

