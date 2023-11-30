See inside this Wakefield home on the market now - it's quite luxurious

This modern six-bedroom home has a great location fringing Wakefield city centre and offers exceptional family space, with a south-facing garden adding to its attractions.

A roomy entrance hallway leads to the main living areas, that include an open plan, high spec kitchen with diner. With fitted units, and a central island for both casual dining and as extra workspace, the kitchen flows through to a dining area which is large enough to accommodate a larger style dining suite.

Bi-folding doors open up to the rear garden, which is designed to be low maintenance, and gives the option of flexible indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months of the year.

From here is the spacious and comfortable living room, which features a cosy cast iron log-burning stove.

To the rear of the property is a stunning garden room with bi-folding doors that allow natural light to flood in while giving easy access to the garden.There's yet another living space of flexible use, with a wet room and kitchen area.

A w.c. and a further reception room that has been used previously as a study or home office completes the ground floor.

Above on the first floor are five bedrooms, two of which have their own en-suite shower rooms. There's a house bathroom too for general use.

A main suite with walk-in dressing room and en-suite bathroom is on the second floor.

The south-facing garden is ideal for al fresco dining and general outdoor activities.

Off-street parking is to the front of the house, and there's an integral garage.

Offers over £700,000 are invited for this home in Headingley Mews, Wakefield, that is for sale with Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 234881

