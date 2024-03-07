Take a tour of The Ashes - former home of fast bowler Darren Gough

Keen cricketers may have special interest in this property, hoping that the sporting prowess of one of its former owners might somehow inspire their play in the future.
By Sally Burton
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:10 GMT
Looking towards the Netherton property from its extensive rear garden.Looking towards the Netherton property from its extensive rear garden.
Looking towards the Netherton property from its extensive rear garden.

Aptly named The Ashes, the individually styled home was once occupied by retired England bowler and former captain of Yorkshire County Cricket Club Darren Gough.

Its wrap-around and enclosed gardens have patio areas and planted features, with an expanse of lawn to the rear that could come in handy for fast bowling practice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A large driveway leads in to the property and there’s a detached double garage.

Most Popular

An entrance hall with a feature exposed brick wall and overhead beams leads to interior rooms that include a study, a modern contemporary kitchen with separate utility room, a dining room, sitting room and family lounge, plus a ground floor w.c. and a cloakroom.

Stairs lead up to a first floor beamed gallery landing with access to storage in the eaves.

The principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, all with exposed beams, then there are three further good-size bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes, and a stylish four-piece family bathroom with free-standing bathtub and separate shower unit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Windows to two sides of the beamed sitting room allow natural light to flood in, illuminating the large open fireplace with exposed brick and tiled hearth.

The entrance hall has exposed beams and a feature brick wall.The entrance hall has exposed beams and a feature brick wall.
The entrance hall has exposed beams and a feature brick wall.

A burner style gas fire within a brick and tiled hearth is a focal point in the beamed dining room, with double doors to the family lounge and another set out to the rear garden.

In the beamed yet contemporary style kitchen and diner are fitted units with marble worktops, a Quooker tap, and integrated fridge and freezer, dishwasher and electric Range style cooker with five ring induction hob and extractor hood.

Double doors lead to the fully fitted out utility.

Netherton is a sought-after village that is ideally placed for commuters travelling to Wakefield, Leeds and further afield via the M1 motorway.

A large and bright reception room with feature open rustic fireplaceA large and bright reception room with feature open rustic fireplace
A large and bright reception room with feature open rustic fireplace
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ashes, 164 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, is priced at £795,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-stunning-sandal-home-that-is-much-bigger-than-it-seems-4545477

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-luxurious-home-thats-for-sale-in-ackworth-at-ps1m-4543088

Related topics:EnglandYORKSHIRE County Cricket ClubWakefieldLeeds