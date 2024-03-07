Looking towards the Netherton property from its extensive rear garden.

Aptly named The Ashes, the individually styled home was once occupied by retired England bowler and former captain of Yorkshire County Cricket Club Darren Gough.

Its wrap-around and enclosed gardens have patio areas and planted features, with an expanse of lawn to the rear that could come in handy for fast bowling practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large driveway leads in to the property and there’s a detached double garage.

An entrance hall with a feature exposed brick wall and overhead beams leads to interior rooms that include a study, a modern contemporary kitchen with separate utility room, a dining room, sitting room and family lounge, plus a ground floor w.c. and a cloakroom.

Stairs lead up to a first floor beamed gallery landing with access to storage in the eaves.

The principal bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room, all with exposed beams, then there are three further good-size bedrooms, two of which have built-in wardrobes, and a stylish four-piece family bathroom with free-standing bathtub and separate shower unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windows to two sides of the beamed sitting room allow natural light to flood in, illuminating the large open fireplace with exposed brick and tiled hearth.

The entrance hall has exposed beams and a feature brick wall.

A burner style gas fire within a brick and tiled hearth is a focal point in the beamed dining room, with double doors to the family lounge and another set out to the rear garden.

In the beamed yet contemporary style kitchen and diner are fitted units with marble worktops, a Quooker tap, and integrated fridge and freezer, dishwasher and electric Range style cooker with five ring induction hob and extractor hood.

Double doors lead to the fully fitted out utility.

Netherton is a sought-after village that is ideally placed for commuters travelling to Wakefield, Leeds and further afield via the M1 motorway.

A large and bright reception room with feature open rustic fireplace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad