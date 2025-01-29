Take a tour of this incredible Newmillerdam home, that had humble beginnings
Situated next to Newmillerdam Dam, the one time business is now a much extended, bespoke family home.
A Yorkshire stone cobbled driveway leads up to the impressive detached property, that opens in to an entrance hall, with a fitted-out utility, and a modern w.c. leading off. A staircase with oak balustrade leads upwards.
Contemporary cream gloss units with corian work surfaces line walls of the beamed kitchen with breakfast room, that has a Leisure Cuisinemaster Range Cooker, with an integrated combi microwave, fridge freezer and dishwasher.
Three Velux windows add to the natural light that floods through from both front and side windows, and an archway leads into a dining room with exposed wooden beams and recessed ceiling spotlights.
Through another archway and up some steps is the living room, with oak flooring, ceiling beams, and French doors to outside. There's a feature media wall and access to the hallway.
An integral double garage with an electric door has both power and light.
With wood flooring and exposed beams, the first floor landing has loft access, and leads to two bedrooms.
One of these has bespoke fitted wardrobes, a luxury en suite shower room and a walk-in dressing room, while the second bedroom also has its own en suite facility.
A further landing links by stairs to the utility room below, and leads to bedrooms three and four, both with double wardrobes, and there’s a high spec family bathroom with underfloor heating.
To the front of the house is gated access to Yorkshire stone patio and Indian stone areas that can be accessed from the living room.
A terrace has inset LED lighting, ideal for outdoor entertaining, and there's a timber-framed summerhouse with outdoor power and lighting.
Plants, trees and shrubs form well-stocked borders.
Yorkshire stone steps lead to the attractive lawned garden, with further steps to a raised decked patio with stunning views.
This home in School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is for sale at £875,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.
