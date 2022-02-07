Its open plan dining kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances, and a large central island. Spacious and bright, natural light floods in, with full views of the garden and beyond.

There’s a utility room and a ground floor w.c..

The stylish lounge looks out over countryside, while the dining room is another sizeable reception room that could lend itself to all purposes.

A striking staircase with glass balustrade takes you to the galleried landing, then to four bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and the house bathroom.

A deep, free standing bath, walk-in showers and wash basins within vanity units feature within the bathrooms.

A full underfloor heating system powered by a ground source heat pump is an added comfort feature of this home, that includes a paddock, turn out area and stable block adjacent to the house.

There are landscaped gardens to the side and rear of the property, with a patio seating area, and a single integral garage comes with a heated store or tack room. There is further parking space.

Side gates open through to the paddock and turn out area.

Foxwood, Pontefract Road, Ackworth, is for sale with Hodsons Estate Agents, priced £895,000.

Call 01977 233444 for more information.

1. A contemporary style kitchen This bright and spacious dining kitchen has a central work island. Photo Sales

2. An 'adaptable' dining room A sizeable dining room could be used for an alternative purpose if preferred, such as a playroom. Photo Sales

3. Looking from the lounge towards the kitchen Open doorway creates a flow-through interior. Photo Sales

4. Hall space and staircase The feature staircase with glass balustrade leads to a gallery landing. Photo Sales