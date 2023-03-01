This bungalow within an acre is ideal for country lovers - for sale at £500,000

Within a semi-rural idyll with extensive views, this extended Knottingley home has some outstanding features.

Not least of these is a versatile entertainment room, filled with light from a stunning sky lantern, and two walls of windows in bi-fold doors that open up the room to outdoors in the summer. Underfloor heating and dimming spotlights add to the appeal.

Sliding doors divide the entertainment room from the lounge which has a log burner set on slate tiles with an oak beam mantel.

A cottage style kitchen with diner has fitted units with ivory finish and granite worktops, with integrated appliances that include a fridge, microwave and electric ovens, a four-ring electric hob and extractor fan, with a separate utility room.

Further to these facilities is a gym with underfloor heating and dimming lights, and a shower room with a square corner cubicle, w.c. and wash basin.

The tiled bathroom has a white bath tub with a walk-in power shower unit, and vanity wash basin.

Three bedrooms are carpeted, the fourth having laminate flooring, wardrobes and access through sliding doors to the entertainment room.

The south facing garden with fish pond and fountain, has a built-in fire pit, a jacuzzi area, and a working well. Purpose-built dog kennels and a chicken coop are added facilities.

Secure electric gates give entry to the property's plot of an acre, with all-round lighting. Six cars can park on the driveway, with a double garage that has additional space alongside.

A storage area contains a ride-on lawnmower which is included in the sale. The property is situated on a one acre plot of land.

Manor Well, Hill Top, Knottingley, is for sale at £500,000 with Park Row Properties, tel. 01977 791133.

