View of the house from its lawned rear garden.View of the house from its lawned rear garden.
View of the house from its lawned rear garden.

This family home has character along with its living kitchen and luxury bathrooms

A unique, carefully extended and improved home in the heart of a sought after village near Castleford is currently on the market.

By Sally Burton
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

With a south-facing lawned garden that has open fields to the rear, the house has further gardens, along with a detached home office and a triple garage.

The spacious entrance hallway with guest w.c. off leads to ground floor rooms that include an open plan kitchen with dining and family room, a lounge, study, utility room, and a ground floor bedroom or studio.Four sizeable bedrooms are on the first floor along with three modern bathrooms.

Within the beamed, high spec kitchen are fitted units with an integrated dishwasher, an Aga oven and a central island with breakfast bar.

A feature brick fireplace holds a multi fuel log burner, and bi-fold doors lead out to the garden.

A log burner with brick surround also features in the lounge, that has wooden flooring and folding doors that open to the front courtyard.

From the first floor gallery landing are four bedrooms, the main one with a Juliet balcony, and an en suite with walk-in shower unit.

Two bedrooms have stairs to useful mezzanine levels, and one also has an en suite shower room.

The luxurious family bathroom has a sunken bath, and a walk in shower cubicle.

A home office is completely self contained within the gated front courtyard, that has parking space.

Between the house and the rear lawn is a decking area with pizza oven, and there is another raised decking area further down the garden.

The triple garage has stairs to vast loft space, with parking in front, and gardens behind.

​This home in Oaksfield, Methley, has an asking price of £650,000, is for sale with Purplebricks​, and advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-open-plan-contemporary-home-in-a-prime-wakefield-location-4107436

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-six-bedroom-wonder-thats-now-for-sale-in-a-wakefield-town-4093176

