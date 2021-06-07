This four bedroom farmhouse in Reighton Sands is being auctioned and could be yours for £160K

The four-bedroom farmhouse close to one of Yorkshire’s best-loved beaches is to be put up for auction next month with a guide price of £160,000.

A stone’s throw from the popular Reighton Sands beach near Filey, Verwell House Farm includes 1.5 acres of land and assorted agricultural outbuildings and will feature in auction-house Pugh’s online sale of properties and land across the UK in July.

The house is described of being ‘in need of modernisation throughout’ and is expected to generate a high volume of interest from potential buyers as the demand for rural properties sparked by successive pandemic lockdowns continues to grow.

Located in pretty Reighton village, between Filey and Bridlington, the property is an area popular with holiday makers and resorts such as Haven’s Primrose Valley and Reighton Sands holiday parks are close by.

Paul Thompson, managing director of auctioneer Pugh, which is selling the farmhouse, said: “The market for rural properties is exceptionally buoyant at the moment and this part of the Yorkshire coast, with Filey right on the doorstep, is certainly a fantastic place to buy.

“Verwell House Farm needs renovation however it has huge potential and it would be great to see the property given a new lease of life and restored to its former glory.”

Bidding on the farmhouse, and the other lots in Pugh’s online auction, opens on 20 July and closes the following day. To view the full catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com

