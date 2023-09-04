This stand-out property near Castleford has timeless charm and stunning leisure facilities

A unique, five bedroom home with period charm and a super-stylish basement leisure spa is for sale near Castleford.

This distinctive property’s converted basement has vaulted ceilings and archways with uplighting. There’s a stunning spa, sauna and steam rooms with mosaic tiles and starlights.

A home bar room has bar pumps, a bench table and decorative shelving, and there’s one large bedroom, or sitting room, at this level.

To the rear of the house is a detached entertainment room with bi-fold doors. A Teppanyaki table, seating and cooking facilities add to the relaxed setting.

The traditional main house hallway leads to rooms that include an elegant lounge with a cast iron fireplace and open fire.

The dining room or bedroom five has an open fireplace, while the sitting room’s ornate fire surround holds a log burner. Bi-folding doors open to the garden.

Air conditioning is in several rooms.

The kitchen's fitted ‘antique cream’ units have granite worktops, and integrated appliances. An 'Aga' stove sits within the chimney breast and there’s an island unit with breakfast bar.

From the gallery landing are three bedrooms, two with fireplaces. One has a dressing room.

Another bedroom has a window seat and a fitted 'bunk-bed' with double bed and a single above.

The loft has power and lighting.

Twin washbasins, a spa bath and a walk-in shower feature with an open fireplace in the bathroom.

To the front of the house is a porch, and lawns. Wrought iron gates with electronic control give entry, while a side driveway has parking.

The rear garden has an astro-turf lawn and a lit flagged patio.

Offers over £400,000 are invited for this home in Glasshoughton, Castleford, by Park Row Properties, tel. 01757 241124.

1 . Glasshoughton, Castleford A view of the detached period home from the rear. Photo: Park Row Properties, Selby Photo Sales

2 . Glasshoughton, Castleford The basement bar, with bench table and seating. Photo: Park Row Properties, Selby Photo Sales

3 . Glasshoughton, Castleford An elegant, period style entrance hallway. Photo: Park Row Properties, Selby Photo Sales

4 . Glasshoughton, Castleford A modern kitchen with an Aga, a central island and breakfast bar. Photo: Park Row Properties, Selby Photo Sales