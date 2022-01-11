In a private setting, this individually styled home sits on around 1.81 acres, with an enclosed field, a double stable block, a tack room and hay barn.
An atrium reception hall has a contemporary oak and glass staircase, and leads to the sitting room, a living room, and a spacious, open plan fitted kitchen with diner.
A fitted utility room has access to the garage, and there’s a boot room, and a ground floor w.c.
All five double bedrooms are on the first floor with a modern family bathroom.
From the main bedroom is a balcony looking out over the scenic surroundings. This room has an en suite shower room and two walk-in wardrobes.
The property benefits from ground source heating, has Cat5 internet provision wired to the living room and all bedrooms, and a hard wired alarm system.
The selling agents have been advised that there is an Ofgem rebate per quarter of £629.52 that is paid into the home-owner’s bank account, with approximately two years remaining.
With a gated driveway, the property has landscaped gardens, along with grazing land.
Hillside View on Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent, priced £825,000. Call 01924 291294.
