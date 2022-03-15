Approached by a private lane and through electric gates on the fringe of Badsworth, the house dates back to the 1700s, and has a sumptuous interior that includes four reception rooms and four bedrooms.

A front swathe of lawn features a pond and gazebo. Rear gardens include a Yorkshire stone patio, lawns, and entertaining space. Another area would make an ideal vegetable garden.

In the recently installed bespoke kitchen are fitted units with granite work surfaces, under floor heating to a stone floor, a Range cooker, integrated dishwasher, coffee machine and microwave, and a work island.

The family area has a cosy multi-fuel stove, and French doors to outside.

There’s a separate dining room with French doors and oak beams. The spacious lounge, with multi fuel stove, has oak flooring and beams, polished stone sills and French doors to the garden.

A study has an impressive vaulted ceiling, then there’s the games room.

By the conservatory is the pool room with an eight metre swimming pool with sauna, a luxury wet room and a plant room.

A return staircase from the hall takes you to the first floor landing and four double bedrooms with two Jack and Jill bathrooms.

Bids for this property on Royd Moor Lane, Badsworth, for sale by online auction, can be made via the auctioneer’s or the marketing agents’ website at http://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=394115. The guide price is £825,000.

1. A stunning fitted kitchen The central island is a feature of this recently installed, bespoke kitchen. Photo Sales

2. A place to relax The spacious conservatory looks out over the gardens. Photo Sales

3. A feature fireplace with stove Elegant but homely - one of the property's reception rooms. Photo Sales

4. Dining space A beamed dining room with doors leading outside. Photo Sales