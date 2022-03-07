The Coach House is a spacious, adaptable home that includes a hallway with cloakroom, and four reception rooms with a newly refitted, open plan dining kitchen.

Its detached double garage comes with an adjoining home gym that could also be used as a home office or other .

The kitchen hub includes a large breakfast table, bespoke units and granite work tops.

Appliances include a Rangemaster professional cooker, combination oven with microwave, a fridge freezer and wine fridge. A separate utility room has matching units.

A carved stone fireplace is a feature of the sitting room that also leads to a study, while a games or sitting room has French doors to a sun terrace.

There’s a beamed dining room with a multi-fuel stove, and a staircase to a galleried landing.

The principal bedroom has fitted furniture, a dressing area and an en suite. Another of the four double bedrooms also has an en suite and wardrobes, and a house bathroom serves all.

Along with the double garage there is ample parking space. Landscaped gardens include lawns, a lengthy sun terrace and woodland walks..

An enclosed walled garden to the rear is lawned with shrubs. There is also a floodlit tennis court within the grounds.

Calder Grove is a short distance from Wakefield, with proximity to the M1.

The Coach House, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, is priced £915,000 with Carter Jonas estate agents, Harrogate. Call 01423 523423.

1. An open plan dining kitchen A Rangemaster professional cooker is one of the high-spec kitchen appliances. Photo Sales

2. A light and spacious dining room The dining room's beamed ceiling and stove adds a cosy warmth. Photo Sales

3. Room for relaxation A comfortable TV lounge within the house. Photo Sales

4. Flexible space within the property This games room with sitting room has doors leading outside, and could be adapted to any number of uses. Photo Sales