The Coach House is a spacious, adaptable home that includes a hallway with cloakroom, and four reception rooms with a newly refitted, open plan dining kitchen.
Its detached double garage comes with an adjoining home gym that could also be used as a home office or other .
The kitchen hub includes a large breakfast table, bespoke units and granite work tops.
Appliances include a Rangemaster professional cooker, combination oven with microwave, a fridge freezer and wine fridge. A separate utility room has matching units.
A carved stone fireplace is a feature of the sitting room that also leads to a study, while a games or sitting room has French doors to a sun terrace.
There’s a beamed dining room with a multi-fuel stove, and a staircase to a galleried landing.
The principal bedroom has fitted furniture, a dressing area and an en suite. Another of the four double bedrooms also has an en suite and wardrobes, and a house bathroom serves all.
Along with the double garage there is ample parking space. Landscaped gardens include lawns, a lengthy sun terrace and woodland walks..
An enclosed walled garden to the rear is lawned with shrubs. There is also a floodlit tennis court within the grounds.
Calder Grove is a short distance from Wakefield, with proximity to the M1.
The Coach House, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, is priced £915,000 with Carter Jonas estate agents, Harrogate. Call 01423 523423.
More property: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/tour-this-stunning-village-home-with-private-gardens-for-sale-near-pontefract-for-ps800000-3595741 https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-this-ps125m-property-for-sale-near-wakefield-ideal-for-those-with-horses-3592209