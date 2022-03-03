Tour this stunning village home with private gardens, for sale near Pontefract for £800,000
Within the semi-rural village of Burton Salmon, this three bedroom detached bungalow occupies a substantial plot with potential to extend.
Set behind electric gates, the immaculately presented property has recently undergone a full renovation.
Its ground floor has an entrance hallway giving access to all rooms, including the dual aspect living room, that has a bay window to the front and sliding patio doors to the garden room.
There is a family dining room and a modern, high spec kitchen with integral appliances and a breakfast bar, with a separate utility room.
Three bedrooms are all doubles, the main bedroom having an en suite wet room, and a large window overlooking the garden.
Attached to the property is a sizeable garage with front and rear access.
A generous lawned front garden has a natural hedge screen while the driveway provides off street parking for several cars and leads to the garage, with an electric roll up door to the front and a manual up and over door to the rear.
To the rear of the property is a private garden fringed by trees, with open fields beyond. Along with the large lawn and patio is a wooden hot tub area with changing facilities and storage.
The Hawthorns, Poole Lane, Burton Salmon is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £800,000. Call 01977 798844 for more information.
