Tour this stunning village home with private gardens, for sale near Pontefract for £800,000

Within the semi-rural village of Burton Salmon, this three bedroom detached bungalow occupies a substantial plot with potential to extend.

By Sally Burton
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 4:34 pm
The Hawthorns is for sale within the sought after location of Burton Salmon

Set behind electric gates, the immaculately presented property has recently undergone a full renovation.

Its ground floor has an entrance hallway giving access to all rooms, including the dual aspect living room, that has a bay window to the front and sliding patio doors to the garden room.

There is a family dining room and a modern, high spec kitchen with integral appliances and a breakfast bar, with a separate utility room.

Three bedrooms are all doubles, the main bedroom having an en suite wet room, and a large window overlooking the garden.

Attached to the property is a sizeable garage with front and rear access.

A generous lawned front garden has a natural hedge screen while the driveway provides off street parking for several cars and leads to the garage, with an electric roll up door to the front and a manual up and over door to the rear.

To the rear of the property is a private garden fringed by trees, with open fields beyond. Along with the large lawn and patio is a wooden hot tub area with changing facilities and storage.

The light and bright kitchen is well equipped, with fitted units and a breakfast bar.

The Hawthorns, Poole Lane, Burton Salmon is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £800,000. Call 01977 798844 for more information.

A beautiful stretch of lawn to the rear of the bungalow.
The very spacious conservatory has doors leading outside to the garden.
Pontefract