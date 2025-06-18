Wakefield steps up to raise £100,000 to celebrate 100 years of Yorkshire Cancer Research
Hundreds of supporters laced up their walking boots to take part in the ‘We Walk for Yorkshire 2025’ challenge and the Yorkshire Three Peaks, walking over 30,000 miles across the region and beyond.
The challenges encouraged people to step out and explore the beautiful Yorkshire region throughout May, to celebrate Yorkshire Cancer Research’s 100th birthday.
Since its foundation in 1925, the charity has united with researchers, cancer experts and locals to bring life-saving progress in cancer research to the region.
Despite this, in Wakefield, over 2,300 people are told they have cancer each year - meaning 44 people from the district are diagnosed with cancer each week.
All money raised from those taking on these impressive challenges will help the charity to fund pioneering cancer research and innovative new services to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer in Wakefield and across the region.
Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “It’s been truly remarkable to see people from all corners of Yorkshire come together to get outdoors and walk for life-saving cancer research in a monumental year for the charity – it’s 100th year anniversary.
"Every step taken, every mile covered, and every pound raised will support pioneering cancer research and innovative services to people with cancer in Yorkshire, and beyond.
“Thanks to the unwavering commitment of supporters, Yorkshire Cancer Research can continue to move closer towards its mission: a Yorkshire free from cancer.”