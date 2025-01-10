Wakefield volunteer inspired to run first marathon after witnessing life-changing impact of NSPCC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wakefield volunteer is taking part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by running this year’s London Marathon, aiming to raising over £2,000 for the NSPCC, after witnessing the charity’s life-changing impact for children in the local area.

Tara Charlesworth, aged 37, from Wrenthorpe, will take part in her first competitive race when the London Marathon takes place in April.

Tara, who works for the Wakefield-based public sector procurement organisation YPO, is dedicating the challenge to the incredible work she has witnessed the charity achieve first hand.

As an avid supporter of the NSPCC, Tara has volunteered as a mentor to young children in need of respite from challenging home lives, accompanying them to specialised support services, and even attending the birth of a baby.

Tara Charlesworth, from Wrenthorpe, will run the London Marathon to raise funds for the NSPCC.

This had a profound impact on her understanding of the difficulties facing young people up and down the UK and the importance of the services available to them.

However, it was a visit to the charity’s central hub in Leeds last year that left Tara inspired to take on the world-famous challenge.

Tara said, “I have always supported the NSPCC in various ways due to the incredible work they do to ensure the next generation of children has the support they need in our society.

“My visit to the NSPCC central hub was inspiring and sobering.

“This truly opened my eyes to the breadth of the NSPCC’s work and the long waiting lists for their services, which motivates me to raise as much money as I can for this incredible organisation.”

For Tara, this marathon also signifies a huge personal challenge.

She continued: “After navigating a difficult two years marked by the loss of two young family members, I am eager to regain a sense of self and achievement.

"This journey will provide me with a clear focus and determination to tackle something truly immense.”

Simon Hill, Managing Director at YPO added: “The bravery and resilience that Tara has shown is truly admirable, channeling personal challenges she has faced into running the London Marathon, raising money for an incredible charity.

“We’re delighted and extremely proud to see Tara flying the flag for the charity’s dedication to making a positive impact for our future generations.

"We’re with you every step of the way Tara, and we wish you the best of luck!”