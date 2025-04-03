Young entrepreneurs encouraged to apply for free market stalls at Castleford's Young Traders Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Council is inviting young entrepreneurs aged 16-30 to apply for a free stall and take part in this year’s Young Traders Market in Castleford.

Taking place at Castleford Indoor Market on Saturday, May 24, the event offers an opportunity for new and emerging businesses to showcase their products, gain valuable experience, and compete for a place in the regional and national competitions.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "We want to support young businesses and encourage entrepreneurship in our area to thrive. This event gives young traders the opportunity to test their business ideas in a real market environment, reach new customers, and build confidence in their ventures.

"Market trading is an affordable and accessible way to start a business, and we hope to see many aspiring traders take advantage of this opportunity."

Castleford's Young Traders Market will return later this year.

Applications for a free stall are open until April 30.

Applicants will then be reviewed and shortlisted, where those chosen will receive their allocated gazebo.

During the event, traders will compete against each other and be judged by a panel.

There will be three winners, who will get a place at the regional final in Barnsley on August 1 and 2, with the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF).

Winners of the regional event will then progress onto the National final in Stratford-upon-Avon on August 22 and 23.

To apply, young traders should email [email protected] with the subject line YTM EVENT to receive an application pack.