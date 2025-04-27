Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Some of the finest tulips will be put on display at the Wakefield and North of England’s 190th Tulip Society Show next month.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the showwill take place on Saturday, May 10 at Primrose Hall, in Horbury.

The event, which is hosted by the Wakefield and North of England’s Tulip Society and held in the Wakefield area every year, is open to the public so they can observe the wide array of specially curated tulips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The society, which was established in 1836, is the onlyone of its kind left in the UK that specialises in the flower.

The Wakefield and North of England’s 190th Tulip Society Show will take place on May 10.

The organisation is dedicated to growing and showing tulips and is the only place where the special English Florist’s Tulips are grown.

A spokesperson for the Wakefield and North of England’s Tulip Society said: “Originally established in Wakefield by local tulip fanciers and enthusiasts, we now have supporters and members from many parts of the UK, and several countries around the world.

"Many of the tulip varieties that we grow date back to the 1800's, and we maintain the traditional strict standards of Form, Purity and Colour set down by the early florists.”

This year, the society is celebrating its 190th show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual ahow is held in Wakefield each year, and is open to the public.

Hundreds of tulips will be shown and judged across a variety of classes which include ‘English Florists' Tulips’, ‘Dutch Tulips’ and ‘Species Tulips’.

On the day, entries take place from 10am to 12pm, the show is open to the public from 2.30pm to 4.30pm with the presentation of trophies will take place at 3.30pm.

During the show, members are requested to be quiet in the hall when the classes are called and during judging and to refrain from taking photographs and inspecting the exhibits until the judging process has been completed

The society will also hold their Small Show on May 18, with a venue yet to be confirmed.