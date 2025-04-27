Blooming lovely: Wakefield's historic Tulip Society to host 190th show in Horbury next month
This year, the showwill take place on Saturday, May 10 at Primrose Hall, in Horbury.
The event, which is hosted by the Wakefield and North of England’s Tulip Society and held in the Wakefield area every year, is open to the public so they can observe the wide array of specially curated tulips.
The society, which was established in 1836, is the onlyone of its kind left in the UK that specialises in the flower.
The organisation is dedicated to growing and showing tulips and is the only place where the special English Florist’s Tulips are grown.
A spokesperson for the Wakefield and North of England’s Tulip Society said: “Originally established in Wakefield by local tulip fanciers and enthusiasts, we now have supporters and members from many parts of the UK, and several countries around the world.
"Many of the tulip varieties that we grow date back to the 1800's, and we maintain the traditional strict standards of Form, Purity and Colour set down by the early florists.”
This year, the society is celebrating its 190th show.
Hundreds of tulips will be shown and judged across a variety of classes which include ‘English Florists' Tulips’, ‘Dutch Tulips’ and ‘Species Tulips’.
On the day, entries take place from 10am to 12pm, the show is open to the public from 2.30pm to 4.30pm with the presentation of trophies will take place at 3.30pm.
During the show, members are requested to be quiet in the hall when the classes are called and during judging and to refrain from taking photographs and inspecting the exhibits until the judging process has been completed
The society will also hold their Small Show on May 18, with a venue yet to be confirmed.
