The council is set to plant between 30,000 and 50,000 trees on 19 hectares of land in the Gawthorpe area of Ossett and Snapethorpe area of Lupset to create two new woodlands.

The planting will take place over five weeks in January and February and there will be 12 days when members of the public are encouraged to join in.

Last winter, more than 50,000 trees were planted on 24 sites across the district and 400 volunteers took part, including 176 children.

Cllr Jack Hemingway is planting trees to help form a new woodland in at Gawthorpe.

This year, a mix of broadleaved and coniferous native trees, carefully selected to thrive in the environment, will be planted throughout the coming months as a part of the Council’s Climate Change Action Plan.

The public planting days at the Snapethorpe site will take place on:

Wednesday 25th January

Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th January

Wednesday 1st February

Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th February

Wednesday 8th February

Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th February

People are also invited to help plant at the smaller Gawthorpe site on:

Wednesday 22nd February

Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th February

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “Planting thousands of trees is a big task and everyone is welcome to join us – individuals, families, schools, community groups and businesses.

“I helped with a number of planting sessions last year when we planted more than 50,000 trees. We couldn’t have done it without our fantastic volunteers.

“It’s a great way to get outside, get your hands dirty and do something good for your community – help tackle climate change and make Wakefield a greener and healthier place to live.

“Every tree we plant will capture a tonne of carbon, help prevent flooding and provide habitat for wildlife, and the new woods will provide green havens for future generations to enjoy.”

The palnting sessions will be split into two-hour sessions in the mornings and afternoons.

