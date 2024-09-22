Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conker season is just around the corner and feels like a true sign autumn is here.

But dog expert Andy Jones, Director of Kennel Store , has provided a warning to dog owners as they can be incredibly dangerous and even cause death.

What is a conker?

A conker is a shiny, round, red-brown seed from a horse chestnut tree (Aesculus hippocastanum). These trees are typically found in parks, gardens and along the pavements in the UK. Conkers are often found on the ground in autumn after dropping from the tree encased in a green or brown spiky fruit.

Dangers of conkers to dogs

Conkers are poisonous to dogs because they contain a toxin called aesculin, which can cause vomiting and upset stomachs in dogs. If enough are eaten, the effects can be serious and in rare cases deadly.

Symptoms of conker poisoning

Symptoms usually appear within 1-6 hours of ingestion, but can be delayed by up to a few days. Vomiting, which may contain blood, diarrhoea, drooling, abdominal pain, increased thirst, refusing food, not walking in a straight line, restlessness, wobbliness, muscle tremors, struggling to move.

The severity of symptoms depends on the amount of conkers eaten and the size of your dog.

If left untreated, conker poisoning can lead to toxic shock, respiratory paralysis and even death, so treatment is vital and could save your dog's life.

When should I contact my vet

If you think your dog has eaten conkers, you should contact your vet for advice. If you’re unsure if your dog has consumed them but they are showing signs of poisoning, you should speak to your vet. Note the time and how many conkers you suspect your dog to have eaten.

Never attempt to make your dog sick as this can be dangerous and cause other issues.