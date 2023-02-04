New kids on the block: Ossett farm announces winners of baby goat naming contest
The Watering Hole On The Farm near Ossett appealed to local people to help name their three new additions last week – now, the local farm has announced the winning names.
All entries were placed into an online lucky dip where The Watering Hole Farm social media and marketing assistant, Callum Gladding, pulled out the three winners.
He said: "We’ve had hundreds of comments and almost a thousand potential names for our incredible goats.
"Thank you again to everyone for your name ideas and we can’t wait to see you all down at the farm again soon!”
Staff at the Gawthorpe attraction found out they were expecting the new additions the week before Christmas.
The three baby goats are only two weeks old, with one born on January 15, and twins born two days later, on January 17.
The winning names were shared to the farm’s social media at the end of the last week.
The oldest of the new, adorable pygmy goats has been named Vinnie.
The first of the twins, a beautiful boy, has been named Leo, with his twin sister specially named Koza.
Callum shared: “This one (Koza) was a special one to us so we decided to manually select this name for an incredible reason, with a special thanks to Nicky Crum for the name idea.
"Koza stands for ‘goat’ in Ukrainian, so we would like to show our solidarity and support by naming one of babies in their beautiful language!”
The farm has announced it is set for a big year, with more information to come on its social media.