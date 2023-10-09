Tileyard North: New West Yorkshire women’s group launches at Wakefield creative hotspot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fatima Khan-Shah, appointed by the Mayor to be an Inclusivity Champion for the region, launched the Women of West Yorkshire Network last week.

The new group will offer a source of support to women and girls as part of a grassroots movement to bring about change across the district.

The first meeting took place at Wakefield’s Tileyard North last Tuesday (October 3) with various local leaders in attendance including Shanaz Gulzar, Creative Director, of Bradford UK City of Culture 2025, Fatima Patel, Editor in Chief at the Asian Standard, and Rob Webster CBE, CEO of the West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board.

The leaders addressed and shared their stories with around 100 women and allies also in attendance.

Topics discussed during the event include the importance of allyship from men, fair representation for women, and the need to break down barriers that can stop women and girls from succeeding.

Fatima Khan-Shah, West Yorkshire’s Inclusivity Champion said: “Networks have been instrumental to my success. I have met some amazing people on my journey who have helped me to grow.

"To drive forward a West Yorkshire that works for all, it’s important to create a space where people can get together and discuss what matters to them, so we can identify problems and drive positive change.

"I look forward to meeting with this incredible group again, and if anyone would like to get involved, please reach out.”

Speaking about the event Mayor, Tracy Brabin, said: “When I was elected, I pledged to put women and girls at the heart of my priorities.

“I firmly believe that the diversity of our region is its biggest strength, and Fatima Khan-Shah is laser focused on helping me tackle inequalities of every kind across the region.

“This new Women of West Yorkshire Network will offer a vital source of support, information sharing, mentoring and solidarity to our women and girls, as we build a brighter region that works for all.”