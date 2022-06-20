B&M finally starts online deliver-to-home service

The deliver-to-home service comes following feedback from customers wanting to purchase the more bulky items in-store, but couldn’t always easily transport home from stores themselves.

The new deliver-to-home service comes at a great time as the discount retailer land their huge garden sale across hundreds of lines within the outdoor living range.

Customers will be able to buy a range of products and accessories with this new service. Any product included in the service will be clearly marked with an orange van on the bmstores.co.uk website.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&M customers can now buy a range of 1,000 different products across B&M online and have them delivered straight to their door.

The B&M website has not historically been transactional, instead of acting as a ‘shop window’ and a footfall driver into stores. The discount retailer remains committed to expanding its bricks and mortar estate, looking to provide greater convenience to shoppers who require home delivery.

Jens Sorensen, Digital Director, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch our online deliver-to-home service and make life easier for customers that love the range of discounted products from B&M but haven’t been able to purchase from store.

"We’re continually developing and improving the offering available to customers, and creating this more accessible shopping experience is a fantastic step forward for the business.

"It’s been an incredibly exciting launch to work on and we’re so happy that customers are now able to start using the transactional website and have access to products they wouldn’t have been able to in the past.”

CEO, Simon Arora, said: “With over a third of the UK population not having a B&M store in their local area, this is an exciting new opportunity for us to serve the whole country with our unique and hugely popular range of bargains.