Brand new Asda Express store to open in Castleford next month

A new Asda Express will open in Castleford next month.

The new branch will open on Holywell Lane in October, and will be one of 20 new Asda Express stores set to open across a four-week period within the country.

The new stores will see Asda grow its footprint in high-footfall urban areas, residential locations, and transport hubs – sites where the retailer has traditionally had a limited presence.

Asda launched its first Express store in 2022, before pausing the launch of standalone Express sites while it focused on converting the 469 stores acquired from the Co-op and EG Group later that year.

Now, the programme will resume with the opening of the new Asda Express site in Castleford in early October - with a specific opening date yet to be announced.

This will be followed by openings in up to 20 more locations across the UK in the space of a month from late October onwards.

David Lepley, chief supply chain officer at Asda, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off the next phase of our Express rollout and bring our heritage in delivering outstanding value to more locations across the UK.

“In just three years, we’ve grown from zero convenience stores to establishing a major presence in the channel, with almost 500 stores by the end of the year. This continued investment reflects the confidence we have in our convenience strategy and our focus on bringing Asda’s low prices to more local communities.”