Dune London: New footwear and accessories shop to open at Castleford's Junction 32 next week

Junction 32 has announced that Dune London, the go-to destination for premium footwear and accessories, is opening within the outlet next week.

Located opposite Barbour, the store will offer a brilliant array of men’s and women’s footwear and accessories, with Dune London’s quality products available at amazing outlet prices.

The shop will officially open its doors at the Castleford hotspot next Tuesday, November 19 – just in time for the Christmas shopping season.

To celebrate the store opening, Dune London will also be gifting an exclusive goody bag to the first 30 customers to make a purchase.

Popular shoe and accesory store, Dune London, will open in Junction 32 next week.

For women, highlights include the return of the brand’s house leopard print, this season’s trending dark cherry reds and chocolate brown hues, oversized totes and Dune London’s signature boucle fabrics.

And for men, Dune London's collection offers a modern twist on classic silhouettes, with rugged soles and premium materials bringing a contemporary edge to a variety of men’s shoes and accessories.

Nigel Darwin, CEO at Dune London, commented: “We are thrilled to be opening at Junction 32 this winter, just in time for Yorkshire shoppers to source all their footwear and accessories for the upcoming season.

"Junction 32 boasts such a vibrant community and we are excited for our new visitors to enjoy everything Dune London has to offer.”

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: "Dune London is a beloved British brand and we are thrilled that they have decided to join the Junction 32 family.

"The brand’s products are long-lasting, stylish and great quality – all things that we know are really important to our Junction 32 shoppers!”