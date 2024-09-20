The Hepworth Wakefield to host first Harvest Festival market at Tileyard North this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hepworth Wakefield has announced a new autumnal event in its calendar of fairs and markets, that will take place this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September, The Hepworth Wakefield’s Harvest Festival encourages visitors to celebrate the start of autumn and enjoy a weekend in the company of some of the UK’s finest independent designers, makers, store owners and producers.

Visitors to the Harvest Festival will find a market featuring over 60 stalls selling artisan food and drink, books, blankets, candles, ceramics, fabrics and textiles, home and kitchenware, plants, prints, textiles, vintage items, vinyl and seasonal produce.

Stallholders include Leeds’ Jumbo Records, one of the UK’s longest-running independent record shops; luxury UK-based candle-maker Ash + Ember; and Wakefield’s Alchemilla Floral Design which specialises in bespoke British flowers and season blooms.

The market will take place in Tileyard North, the refurbished mill opposite The Hepworth Wakefield, with other activities – including art workshops for families, street food and live music – happening across the gallery and garden.

Alice Adams, events manager at The Hepworth Wakefield said: “I am really excited to launch this new event in our popular calendar of fairs and markets.

"The Hepworth Wakefield Harvest Festival is all about embracing the change of the season and getting our visitors autumn-ready by connecting them with some of the UK’s best independent makers and producers."

The Harvest Festival market will take place from 10am to 4pm across both days, with entry costing £2 or being free for members and under 18s.