The Ridings: Wakefield's first vegan cafe and open-air shopping space to open as upgrade work continues

A new leisure activity centre, a new concept coffee lounge and an open-air shopping precinct, reminiscent of the early 80s, will all open in The Ridings soon as the shopping centre continues it’s huge refurbishment.

The Ridings, which was purchased by the Leeds-based property developer, Mr Zahid Iqbal in 2023, is currently undergoing a huge redevelopment.

Following years of uncertainty about the future of the Wakefield centre, the Yorkshire businessman aimed to “bring business back” to the once award-winning shopping centre after buying it two years ago.

Since then, the centre has seen more than a dozen new shops open, the opening of an indoor play park and a variety of brand new events and markets also taking place within.

Italian restaurant, Eataly, will open in the upper mall later this month.

Most recently, The Ridings welcomed Wear Desi, a contemporary Indian Asian clothing and accessories store, and Love Sofas, a family-run sofa business.

To shoppers’ delight, the new openings will continue throughout autumn and into winter with a new shoe store and a new concept coffee lounge expected to open in the middle mall before the end of the year.

Syrian food business, Top Falafel, and Italian restaurant, Eataly, will also open in the upper mall later this month.

In the new year, the centre will be opening Wakefield's first 'vegan cafe' around their iconic tree bar, in the upper mall.

Work is continuing to redevelop the Kirkgate entrance to the centre which will include new shop fronts and a modernised open-air shopping precinct.

The cafe is not the only ‘first’ for The Ridings with a “never see before” leisure activity centre also set to open in 2026.

Craig Higgins, marketing manager at The Ridings, said: “To strengthen our existing entertainment offer, comprising of several eateries, the only city centre cinema, Reel cinema, and the number one rated escape room on TripAdvisor, we will be opening a leisure activity centre for all the family, never seen before in Wakefield”.

The activity centre will be located in the former Wakefield Antiques and Collectables unit – which is currently relocating to a newer, modern unit in the middle mall.

Downstairs, in the lower mall, upgrade work is continuing to redevelop the Kirkgate entrance to the centre.

This includes a new floor, new shop fronts and external lighting, and a modernised open-air shopping precinct – inspired by how it was in the early 80's.

Earlier this year, Wakefield Council approved proposals to renovate the commercial premises around the Kirkgate entrance to the mall, where the open-air space will be.

Approving the scheme, a planning officer’s report said it would create “a more harmonious streetscape" and replace “dated and inconsistent elements with a more coherent and modern appearance”.

The outdoor area will be home to a variety of new shops and restaurants and will host a new Yorkshire Artisan Outdoor Market, curated by Little Hummingbird Events, with the first one taking place on November 8.

Mr Zahid Iqbal, owner of The Ridings said: "We are extremely pleased with all the upgrades and additions we have added to the centre since purchasing it and saving it from demolition and are excited with all the new projects started and due to start.

"There are some exciting businesses lined up to join us, if you are interested in joining us on this journey, contact the centre on 01924 787 787. “Lastly, we ask all the people of Wakefield to continue supporting us and the many local, independent businessess in the centre".