Travel with Katie Butler: Cruising around Norway and Fjords​​​​​​​

Explore hidden gems and wonderful experiences on a P&O Norwegian Fjords cruise. Photo: AdobeStock

Katie Butler, Total travel, writes: This sailing is our best selling cruise itinerary year in year out and of course we couldn't wait to hear all about it.

​Karen booked two years in advance, taking advantage of the early booking offers available, and she chose the option of free car parking in Southampton as oppose to the free coach travel. Here is what she had to tell us:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was amazed at the organisation at Southampton – from the car parking – right down to boarding the ship.

Karen and her family particularly enjoyed the ski-village trip to Stranda where they took a cable car up to the summit.

"From setting off from home to boarding the ship, it took not much longer than it would when travelling to the airport and then checking in two-three hours in advance.

" I ona is a beautiful ship and we loved our balcony cabin , although we didn't spend much time in it!

I found the main dining fantastic with plenty of options to choose from, of course à la carte but we did manage to book into a couple of the speciality restaurants and found these outstanding and really good value for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We experienced the Cow and Keel (steak) restaurant and had starters, mains and dessert for around £40 for the four of us, which we found exceptional value for money.

Enjoying the breathtaking scenery.

“The scenery in Norway was absolutely breathtaking and a must see bucket list destination, there was plenty of snow and I was in my element.

"We particularly enjoyed the ski-village trip to Stranda where we took the cable car up to the summit for the outstanding views. Finishing off with a local tradition of waffles, jam and sour cream”.

The summer season is in full swing and I have to admit I am getting slightly envious when checking-in our customers for their holidays, especially those heading to the sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are still getting asked about the 100ml liquid rule at Leeds Bradford Airport and Manchester Airport, and many of you we know have already experienced t he new security systems at both airports.

However, as it stands, we are advised – we still have to follow the 100ml rules as both airports are not fully operational and there are no guarantees that when you go through security you will go through the new enhanced security scanning lanes, so please don't get caught out.

Aberdeen Airport last week announced that they were the third UK airport to lift the 100ml rule, following Teeside and London City.

Unfortunately, for us this summer, it certainly looks like we will have to adhere to the rules until we hear otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the weather does seem to be improving slightly at home, we found last week to be a bumper week for late bookings travelling in the next 12 weeks – late deals accounted for a huge 35 per cent of our new bookings.

Cruise bookings also remained strong taking 24 per cent of new bookings.