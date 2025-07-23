West Yorkshire Police responded to a report of an assault in Pontefract on Wednesday, July 23.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.14am to a report of an assault on South Baileygate.

Officers attended and found one woman with injuries.

Another woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and investigations remain ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service had received an emergency call at 9.12am to a report of an assault on South Baileygate, and an ambulance and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.