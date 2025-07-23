Ambulance and police in Pontefract this morning: Woman arrested on suspicion of assault as investigations remain ongoing
West Yorkshire Police responded to a report of an assault in Pontefract on Wednesday, July 23.
Police were called by the ambulance service at 9.14am to a report of an assault on South Baileygate.
Officers attended and found one woman with injuries.
Another woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and investigations remain ongoing to establish the circumstances.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service had received an emergency call at 9.12am to a report of an assault on South Baileygate, and an ambulance and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.