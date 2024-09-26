Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A prolific shoplifter from Castleford has been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after joint action was taken by West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield Council.

Christopher Paul Swift, aged 36, of Wheatcroft, Airedale, Castleford was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order and a 16-week suspended prison sentence at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on September 18.

The order prevents him from entering the following premises, including forecourts and car parks attached to the named premises: Best One Store, 65 Airedale Road, Castleford, Premiere Post Office, 63 Airedale Road, Castleford, Go Local, 17 The Squeare, Airedale, Castleford and Tesco Express, Fryston Road, Airedale, Castleford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He must also not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.

The Criminal Behaviour Order prevents Swift from entering the following premises, including forecourts and car parks attached to the named premises - Best One Store, 65 Airedale Road, Castleford, Premiere Post Office, 63 Airedale Road, Castleford, Go Local, 17 The Squeare, Airedale, Castleford and Tesco Express, Fryston Road, Airedale, Castleford.

Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Swift has been responsible for a series of burglaries and shoplifting offences at convenience stores in the Castleford area, targeting some of the stores on multiple occasions.

“He was arrested last week and swiftly charged and put before the courts where he received a suspended custodial sentence. We have worked with Wakefield Council in obtaining this Criminal Behaviour Order and it means that if he commits any further offences or breaches the terms of this order then he can be sent to prison.

“I hope that businesses and the wider Castleford community are reassured that we are working with our partners to use all powers at our disposal to manage those individuals who commit offences in our area.”

Christoper Paul Swift, aged 36, of Wheatcroft, Airedale, Castleford was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order and a 16-week suspended prison sentence at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

The CBO remains in force until midnight September 17, 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order is an offence and could result in a prison sentence.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, said: “We are pleased the Court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.

“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”