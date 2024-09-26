Prolific shoplifter banned from Tesco Express, Best One and Premier Post Office in Castleford after being handed Criminal Behaviour Order
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christopher Paul Swift, aged 36, of Wheatcroft, Airedale, Castleford was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order and a 16-week suspended prison sentence at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on September 18.
The order prevents him from entering the following premises, including forecourts and car parks attached to the named premises: Best One Store, 65 Airedale Road, Castleford, Premiere Post Office, 63 Airedale Road, Castleford, Go Local, 17 The Squeare, Airedale, Castleford and Tesco Express, Fryston Road, Airedale, Castleford.
He must also not remain on any retail premises in the Wakefield district if asked to leave by staff.
Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Swift has been responsible for a series of burglaries and shoplifting offences at convenience stores in the Castleford area, targeting some of the stores on multiple occasions.
“He was arrested last week and swiftly charged and put before the courts where he received a suspended custodial sentence. We have worked with Wakefield Council in obtaining this Criminal Behaviour Order and it means that if he commits any further offences or breaches the terms of this order then he can be sent to prison.
“I hope that businesses and the wider Castleford community are reassured that we are working with our partners to use all powers at our disposal to manage those individuals who commit offences in our area.”
The CBO remains in force until midnight September 17, 2027.
Breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order is an offence and could result in a prison sentence.
Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty, said: “We are pleased the Court has granted this Criminal Behaviour Order. We will take firm action against people who behave in a way that is unacceptable and anti-social.
“Our joint action with West Yorkshire Police demonstrates that we do not tolerate this behaviour, which has no place in our district.”