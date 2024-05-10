Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A boozy criminal left who claimed he has no cash to get to probation appointments, has been told by a judge: “Walk there if you spend you money on beer.”

Martin Coleman was warned if he misses just one further appointment, he will be jailed. Judge Robin Mairs told him if he chooses to spend his cash on alcohol rather than pay for the travel fare, then he needs to walk the eight miles from his home in Castleford to Wakefield. Google Maps suggest it would take more than three hours.

Coleman appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week and admitted failing to attend a rehabilitation meeting, and he had also been kicked off a domestic violence course for failing to attend on four times.

A judge warned Coleman that if he spends his travel money on beer, he needs to walk to Wakefield for his probation appointments.

The 50-year-old, who has a history of domestic violence, was spared immediate custody last year for multiple breaches of a restraining order. He was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 21 months on that occasion, and warned by Judge Mairs that he would not stand for any further trouble.

Mitigating this week Lily Wildman said Coleman had since “re-engaged” with probation and attended every appointment. She said: “The reason for his non-compliance, it’s not a good excuse or an excuse at all, but he has had financial difficulties in getting to the appointments. He will have to find a way to make it work.”

The court had previously heard that Coleman, of Frisian Close, Castleford, had a long-standing issue with alcohol. Miss Wildman said it was “something he wants to address” and had signed up for an alcohol-awareness course. Coleman could be heard in court saying from the dock: “I’ve tried my best.”

After consulting about the distance from Coleman’s home to the Wakefield probation office, Judge Mairs deferred sentencing until August 7, and told Coleman: “I do not care if you have to walk.