Funding secured for 60 new police officers and PCSOs across Wakefield district after calls to tackle anti-social behaviour
Funding has been secured for 60 new police officers and police community support officers across the Wakefield district.
The announcement comes as political leaders have campaigned for greater measures to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Alison Lowe, West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, confirmed the district will benefit from extra front-line officers.
The funding comes from the neighbourhood policing uplift programme designed to recruit an additional 20,000 officers nationally.
Earlier this month Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood and council leader Denise Jeffery demanded a meeting with the Home Secretary over claims anti-social behaviour is on the rise in the city.
The call for action came over a city-wide crime survey they claimed had produced “damning results”.
A Tory councillor also warned of his fears of vigilantes in Ossett due to the rise in anti-social behaviour.
Coun Nick Farmer said action was urgently needed in the town due to incidents “going through the roof”.
The issue was raised during a question and answer session with West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin.
In September, Coun Jeffery said shoppers had been too scared to go into Castleford as they feared for their safety over anti-social behaviour and drug taking in the town centre.
The council leader revealed how she had also felt frightened during a visit to Castleford earlier this year.
The officer funding comes following meetings between Mr Lightwood and the Deputy Mayor regarding the levels of anti-social behaviour across Wakefield, Horbury and Ossett,
Ms Lowe said: “I am delighted that Wakefield will benefit from 60 new front-line officers as part of the neighbourhood Policing uplift.
“This has only been possible because of the commitment from our Mayor to invest in our communities”.
Mr Lightwood said: “Since my election in June, I’ve been working closely with Tracy Brabin, our West Yorkshire Mayor, and Alison Lowe, our Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, to tackle anti-social behaviour across Wakefield, Horbury and Ossett.
“After years of Tory cuts to our police force, I’m delighted that our Labour Mayor and Deputy Mayor have committed to funding 60 more police officers for Wakefield.
“They listened to Wakefield residents, and they’ve put their money where their mouth is by taking decisive action.
“During my election I made tackling anti-social behaviour across our community a key priority.
“Whilst we still have a long way to go to banish the scourge of anti-social behaviour from our communities, this is a step in the right direction and great news for the people of Wakefield, Horbury and Ossett.”