Further arrest made as Wakefield drive-by shooting murder investigation continues

A further arrest has been made in the investigation into the murder of Dale ‘Brett’ Stogden in Wakefield.

Brett Stogden sadly died after a shot was fired from a vehicle on Doncaster Road on the evening of Tuesday, August 12.

Earlier this week, Marc Carter, aged 19, of Dunbar Street; Adam Ahmed, aged 20, of Edgemoor Road and Leyton Davies, aged 27, of Birchtree Close, were all arrested and charged with his murder.

During the early hours of this morning (August 22), a 49-year-old man was also arrested from an address in Wakefield.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ploughland.