Illegal vapes worth £75K seized in South Kirkby and South Elmsall after concerns about the illegal sale to children
Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team worked with Wakefield Licensing Team in carrying out a test purchase operation at a number of retailers in South Elmsall and South Kirkby on Saturday, January 13.
At one store in South Kirkby, a total of 5,159 illegal vapes were seized, estimated to be worth around £75k. Nitrous oxide and counterfeit cigarettes were also seized by officers.
Two other shops, both in South Elmsall, failed the test purchase operation by selling alcohol to underage people and will be subject to license reviews.
Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This activity demonstrates the commitment of our neighbourhood teams to work with local residents, acting on the information they provide to help make our communities safer.
“If anyone has any information about crime or anti-social behaviour in their area then I would urge them to report it to us so that it can be actioned by ourselves and our partner agencies.”
Information about how you can report online is available at: Report it | West Yorkshire Police.
There is also information about what types of incident should be reported to the police or the council at: How we can tackle anti-social behaviour | West Yorkshire Police