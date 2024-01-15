News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Illegal vapes worth £75K seized in South Kirkby and South Elmsall after concerns about the illegal sale to children

Officers have seized over 5,000 illegal vapes from a shop in South Kirkby after acting on community concerns about the illegal sale of vapes to children.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Jan 2024, 20:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team worked with Wakefield Licensing Team in carrying out a test purchase operation at a number of retailers in South Elmsall and South Kirkby on Saturday, January 13.

At one store in South Kirkby, a total of 5,159 illegal vapes were seized, estimated to be worth around £75k. Nitrous oxide and counterfeit cigarettes were also seized by officers.

Read More
Around £2,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes and illegal vapes were seized from a ...
Officers have seized over 5,000 illegal vapes from a shop in South Kirkby after acting on community concerns about the illegal sale of vapes to children.Officers have seized over 5,000 illegal vapes from a shop in South Kirkby after acting on community concerns about the illegal sale of vapes to children.
Officers have seized over 5,000 illegal vapes from a shop in South Kirkby after acting on community concerns about the illegal sale of vapes to children.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two other shops, both in South Elmsall, failed the test purchase operation by selling alcohol to underage people and will be subject to license reviews.

Inspector Glen Costello, of the Wakefield East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This activity demonstrates the commitment of our neighbourhood teams to work with local residents, acting on the information they provide to help make our communities safer.

“If anyone has any information about crime or anti-social behaviour in their area then I would urge them to report it to us so that it can be actioned by ourselves and our partner agencies.”

Information about how you can report online is available at: Report it | West Yorkshire Police.

There is also information about what types of incident should be reported to the police or the council at: How we can tackle anti-social behaviour | West Yorkshire Police