Police seize £2m of drugs from Wakefield's streets in innovative new project

One year after its launch with £1.67m of Home Office funding, police working with Project ADDER have made 65 arrests for drug possession and dealing and have seized nearly £2.2 million worth of drugs.

Through the use of Drug Testing on Arrest, officers from West Yorkshire Police have been able to break up gangs and have helped 514 users into treatment, to try and dismantle the cycle of dependency and support users to turn their lives around.

The Wakefield ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) site was set up in July 2021 as part of a Government drive to end the misery of drug use and make the streets safer.

The Home Secretary Priti Patel MP Day two of the Conservative Party Spring Conference, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Illegal drugs devastate lives, destroy our communities and cost society billions.

“Gangs exploit young and vulnerable people to run their grubby trade and this Government will not allow this to continue.

“Through Project ADDER we are helping people in Wakefield caught in the despair of addiction build a new and brighter future, ridding the area of drug dealers and making the community safer for the future.”

Chief Inspector Chris Raby, of WYP, said: “Drugs cause immeasurable damage in our communities. They not only cause people physical harm and leave people vulnerable to exploitation, but they also contribute to anti-social behaviour and a general feeling of an area not being safe.

“We have formed a new Neighbourhood Impact Team in Wakefield as part of the Project ADDER funding who have been responsible for taking drugs valued at more than £2million off our streets. It is not just about enforcement though, we have seen real investment in education and treatment services in the district. To make a long-term change, we need to help those already in need and deter people from becoming drug users or involved in the production and supply process.”

In Wakefield, Project ADDER sees police, local authorities and health professionals work together on an intelligence-led approach to targeting criminals and safeguarding the vulnerable. It includes Recovery and Housing Support, which helps by providing support and stability to service users, reducing the likelihood of reoffending and helping them escape drug dependency.

For one service user, Jane, Project ADDER is helping her escape substance misuse and high-risk domestic abuse through the Well Woman Centre. With a history of heroin and crack cocaine use and associated offending behaviour, the centre has supported Jane with finding long-term accommodation and local support groups to help turn her life around.

Project ADDER now has sites in 13 areas around the country, with a total of £59m investment.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Drugs wreck lives and the criminal behaviour associated with drugs has a seriously damaging impact on families and communities across the district.

“Drug dealers and organised crime groups prey on vulnerable people, bringing misery and making it hard for them to change their lives and escape the darkness of addiction.

“Over the last year we have seen a hugely positive change in the district.”