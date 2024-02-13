REPORTS FROM THE COURTS: Woman who assaulted two people banned from Wakefield convenience store
Mark Hankins, aged 47, of Arundel Close, Wakefield: Convicted of an offence while a community order, made for criminal damage, was in force. Jailed for eight weeks concurrent.
Melanie Lowe, aged 47, of Graham Drive, Castleford: Committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order, made for four counts of theft from a shop, two counts of failing to answer bail, and taking a vehicle without owner’s consent. Suspended sentence of eight week imprisonment suspended for 12 month implemented.
Piotvek Korzeniecki, aged 36, of Wilson Street, Castleford: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for assault by beating and failing to provide a specimen for analysis, by failing to attend responsible officer appointments. Eighteen-month community order with 220 hours unpaid work.
Dominik Meyer, aged 30, of Dalefield Way, Normanton: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied to include 108 hours unpaid work with previous unpaid work requirement and rehabilitation activity requirement to continue.
Emma Sheppard, aged 37, of Bentley Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for two counts of assault by beating, by failing to attend unpaid work sessions and failing to provide acceptable evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Jailed for eight weeks concurrent, suspended for two years, six-month alcohol treatment requirement, two-year exclusion requirement from Mill View Store, Flanshaw Lane, Wakefield, and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Adam Gundill, aged 35, of St Oswald Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments and failing to provide evidence or explanation to excuse absences. Community order varied to include 87 hours additional unpaid work, original unpaid work requirement to continue, and £80 fine.
Jason Whelan, aged 42, of Gill Syke Road, Wakefield: Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, made for failing to stop an an accident, driving under the influence and taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, by failing to attend unpaid work first day of work sessions without reasonable excuse. Fined £100.