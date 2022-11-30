The authority is urging the public to help challenge hate crime after latest figures show that incidents in the district are increasing.

To help tackle hate crime, the council has unveiled a new anti-hate drive in order to help raise awareness of how locals can play their part to defeat it.

Over the coming months residents will see artwork on the council’s dustbin wagons highlighting the new campaign that calls on people to ‘Bin Hate Crime.’

Coun Maureen Cummings and Coun Jackie Ferguson.

This follows recently released police figures that show that within the Wakefield district there were 1,161 hate incidents in 2021, compared to 1,275 in 2022, an increase of 114 incidents.

The 2022 figures are highest for race hate with 739 incidents reported; followed by 238 incidents for sexual orientation and 194 incidents for disability hate.

In response, the council is reinforcing its zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and is encouraging residents to do the right thing by reporting it; and helping victims to get justice and support.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Environment, said: “We do not tolerate hate crime in our district. There’s no place for that sort of behaviour here and it is completely unacceptable. If you see it report it; help victims get justice and to access the support they need.”

The council have also revealed that they have created a network of hate reporting centres and that they’re working with young people to look at places of safety for them should they become victims of hate as it is recognised.

Coun Jackie Ferguson, Chair of Strategic Hate Crime Meetings, added: “If you are about to make that comment about someone’s disability, race, religion, transgender identity, or sexual orientation, stop, and think, how would you feel if someone said that to you? It’s a crime, and there are consequences."

