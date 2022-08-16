Wakefield PCSOs authorised to use forensic DNA spray in UK first

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded by the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), the pressurised canisters are used to mark people or property, assisting the police in identifying items or suspects involved in criminality.

The SmartWater spray, which was initially used to mark people’s property, is now being used to deter and detect incidents involving off-road bikes, street drinking, shoplifting and domestic abuse.

Since the force started using the innovative spray, they have seen a significant reduction in calls to service and have noticed a positive impact across the city.

PCSOs in the Wakefield District are the UK’s first to be allowed to use a forensic spray, which tags offenders or items with a unique code.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: “Forensic marking is used across West Yorkshire, but its use has been particularly innovative in the Wakefield District.

“We have seen a 60 percent reduction in calls for service for street drinking since using the forensic solution to mark cans.

“Calls relating to shoplifting offences also went down by 44 percent in the three months after it was introduced in the retail sector in Wakefield city centre.

“By enabling our PCSOs to also use the cannisters, we hope to further deter people from committing offences in the city and help provide the evidence to prosecute when offences do occur.”

Director of the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), Chief Superintendent Jackie Marsh added: “Having previously introduced the forensic spray across West Yorkshire’s night-time economy, we have witnessed its positive influence upon public safety.

“It reduces the potential for serious violence to occur and by expanding its use and equipping our PSCOs, we will undoubtedly see more success on our streets.”

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “This is a fantastic initiative, and the council fully supports the innovative approach from our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police.

“It is another step towards making our residents, businesses, and communities safer, and creating a better environment for people to live and work peacefully across the district.