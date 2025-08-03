'We are now treating as arson' - Police appeal for information after fire at Pontefract flats
Emergency services were called just after 3pm on August 1 to Micklegate House, Horsefair.
Police believe the fire started after a communal bin store was set on fire deliberately.
All residents in the block were evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.
Colleagues from Northern Gas also attended to make safe a gas leak.
Detective Inspector Steven Sayles of Wakefield CID said: “We are carrying out several enquiries into this fire which we are now treating as arson.
“This was a reckless and dangerous act and it’s lucky that no one was hurt.
“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area yesterday afternoon who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1055 of 1 August.
It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.