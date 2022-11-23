Former Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Johnston spoke days before Farrow is due to appear before the parole board in his bid to be released from prison after 22 years.Farrow, from Cookridge, Leeds, carried out the random killing of Wendy Speakes at her home on Balne Lane, Wakefield, on March 15, 1994.

He forced his way into his victim’s home before tying her up with a pair of stockings and forcing her to wear a pair of blue mule shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old receptionist was then raped and stabbed to death.The father-of-three was caught after a six-year manhunt and jailed for life in 2000.

Former Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Johnston, pictured in 2000, outside Leeds Crown Court holding an image of Christopher Farrow after the killer was given a life sentence for the murder of Wendy Speakes.

Farrow’s third parole hearing is expected to be held on Friday (November 25).

Mr Johnston described Farrow as “evil beyond belief” and said he would always pose a risk to women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former West Yorkshire Police detective said: “It is about risk assessment and then how you manage that risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Speakes

“Sometimes, where the risk is so high, the only way it can be managed is by incarceration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That, in my opinion, is the case with Farrow.

“Anything less would amount to playing Russian roulette with the safety of every woman in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is not something a society that values women’s safety can countenance.”

Tracey Millington-Jones, daughter of Wendy Speakes, is fighting to keep her mum's killer, Christopher Farrow, in prison

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said at the time Farrow was locked up that he could have gone on to be a serial killer had he not been caught.

Farrow was assessed as unsuitable for release at his last parole hearing in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, the Parole Board recommended Farrow be moved to an open prison in preparation for eventual release but he was later returned to a secure prison.

Mr Johnston said: “If anyone is prepared to evidence that Farrow poses no risk at all then let him go out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Farrow pictured outside Wakefield Magistrates' Court in 2000 after he was arrested for the murder of Wendy Speakes.

“But, of course, no one can go anywhere near to saying that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To even consider releasing him and putting women at risk is, in my view, unconscionable.

“Some argue that risk can be managed in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the truth is, it can’t.

“Agencies simply don’t have the resources to do that for someone like Farrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He would have to be controlled 24 hours a day, seven days a week, forever.

Retired West Yorkshire Police detective Paul Johnston described Farrow as “evil beyond belief” and said he would always pose a risk to women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women should expect the state to guarantee their safety whenever the state has the opportunity to do so, not to take unnecessary risks with someone who has already demonstrated evil beyond belief.”

It is understood that Farrow has expressed a firm wish to return to Leeds if granted release into the community on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Speakes’ daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones, plans to attend Farrow’s hearing on Friday as part of her fight to keep him locked up.Farrow was jailed for life at Leeds Crown Court in November 2000 after pleading guilty to the rape and murder of Mrs Speakes and was told he must serve a minimum of 18 years in prison.

Farrow also admitted the attempted burglary of another woman’s house with intent to rape her less than an hour earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Farrow appeared in court charged with murdering Ms Speakes, he also faced attempted burglary charges in connection with an attempt to enter the home of a third woman in Meltham, Kirklees.

He denied involvement and the charge was left on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, another woman, Melanie Jayne described how she believes Farrow tried to force his way into her home in Wakefield weeks after killing Mrs Speakes in 1994.

Melanie was aged 24 at the time and was living in Regent Street, Agbrigg, when she believes Farrow knocked on her door and pretended to ask for directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “All the time his foot was edging closer to the threshold of the door.

“I slammed the door on him and ran upstairs to the bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I looked out of the window and could see him running away through the cemetery near my house.”

Melanie said a further sinister element of the case is that she may have been targeted because she, like Mrs Speakes, worked as a barmaid in Wakefield at the time of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Speakes had worked at the Forresters Arms, on Barnsley Road, and the Inns of Court in Wakefield city centre.

Melanie worked behind the bar at the former Bleasby’s pub, on Northgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “A lot of people think that at the time he had been stalking barmaids and following them home.”

A case review team from West Yorkshire Police visited Melanie in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Force later confirmed they were looking into the Farrow’s offending and were working closely with the Parole Board, The Crown Prosecution Service and probation services.

Mrs Millington-Jones said: “Mum wasn’t the only one who was stalked by Farrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know he preyed on other victims and I am convinced there are others out there too.