West Yorkshire Police share Halloween message ahead of 'busiest night of the year'

People in West Yorkshire are being asked to have a safer Halloween as emergency services teams get ready for what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year.

Calls for emergency services on Halloween have increased by as much as 40 per cent in recent years.

Now, as people throughout the districts celebrate Halloween 2024, West Yorkshire Police is urging residents to celebrate the festivities safely and to show respect for those who may not want any trick or treaters at their door.

Assistant Chief Constable, Sarah Baker, who is leading this year’s Halloween and Bonfire Night period operation, said: “There will be an increased visible policing presence in our communities to offer reassurance to people during this time.

“We are expecting the 999 and 101 lines to be busy, so would ask people, where they can, to go online to report matters which do not require our immediate attendance.

“We would also like to remind people that they should only use 999 for genuine emergencies – where there is a threat to life or a crime is ongoing. If you use 999 to make a non-emergency call you could be stopping someone who really needs our help from getting through.”

Assistant Chief Constable, Baker continued: “We have again worked closely with our communities and partners in the Fire and Ambulance services, local authorities, schools and Trading Standards to prepare for this period, which traditionally sees a rise in anti-social behaviour across West Yorkshire.

“Parents and carers can help us by taking time to find out where their children are going and what they are doing. If you are going trick or treating, then only call on friends and families that you know.

“Not everyone enjoys Halloween and what might seem like harmless fun to some people causes anxiety, stress and worry for others. If you feel like you are being threatened, keep your door locked and call us on 999.

“West Yorkshire Police works closely with partners to protect communities from crime and anti-social behaviour, and we will take positive action against those who are found to be involved in such matters.”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Area Manager for Operational Response, Scott Donegan said: “I’d echo the advice given by our colleagues at West Yorkshire Police, and encourage everyone to have a safe and fun Halloween period. We’d also note that Hallowe’en can provide extra hazards in terms of fires – so we’re asking people to be careful around naked flames, especially when wearing Halloween costumes which can be flammable.

“If you’re carving a pumpkin please use battery powered candles for decoration – and if you do light candles make sure you extinguish them fully.

“If you are planning on using fireworks around this time please be mindful of your neighbours, including vulnerable people and animals. Always follow the fireworks code, and buy fireworks from a reputable retailer.”